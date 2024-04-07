Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

INTC opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

