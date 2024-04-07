Northland Securities Upgrades WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) to “Outperform”

Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

WT has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.