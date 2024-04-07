Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.18.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

