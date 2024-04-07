Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

ROIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.