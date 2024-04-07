Micron Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 276,815 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 138,130 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $123.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $130.54. The firm has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

