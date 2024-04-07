Bank of America Increases Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $165.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

