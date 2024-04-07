StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVBG

Everbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVBG opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $289,103. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.