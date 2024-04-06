Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VB opened at $223.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

