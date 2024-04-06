Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,219,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

