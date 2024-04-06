International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 219,220 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 65,634.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 219,220 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $101,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $566.67 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.82. The company has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

