Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $476.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.91 and its 200 day moving average is $432.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

