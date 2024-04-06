Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.90. The company has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

