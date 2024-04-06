Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $455.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.76 and its 200 day moving average is $439.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

