Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $201,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,550,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.