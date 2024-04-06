Smith Salley & Associates Sells 27 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after acquiring an additional 771,827 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after acquiring an additional 601,515 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.47. 54,512,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.78.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

