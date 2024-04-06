CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 166 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.50. 5,011,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,927. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

