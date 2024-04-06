5,404 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,317,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,171. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.