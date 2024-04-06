Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $16.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $784.21. 2,102,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.61. The company has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $363.04 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

