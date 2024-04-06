CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $682.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,060. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $670.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

