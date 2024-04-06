GFS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 498 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $636.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $595.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.11. The stock has a market cap of $275.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $638.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.