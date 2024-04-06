Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,420 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.18. 858,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,446. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.89. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $295.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

