Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.