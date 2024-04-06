3,452 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

