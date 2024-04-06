Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,459,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 94,974 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,317,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

