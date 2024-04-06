Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,544 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 11,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 17,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

SYK stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $351.02. 677,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,425. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

