Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 81,923 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,501.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 23,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,000.

VNQ traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,694,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

