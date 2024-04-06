Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,325,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

