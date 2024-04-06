Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.06 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. 6,167,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

