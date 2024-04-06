Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,631 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41,946.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 602,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,295,000 after purchasing an additional 601,515 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.47. 54,512,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

