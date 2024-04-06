Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.0% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.