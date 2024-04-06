Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 396 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 89,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 52,313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

