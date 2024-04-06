Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

