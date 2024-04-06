International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 653,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,341,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

