Arlington Trust Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,776 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.84. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

