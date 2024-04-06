Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 140,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 134,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 119,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

