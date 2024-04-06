Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

