iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Auour Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Auour Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,975,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.