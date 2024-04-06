Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,676,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,486,796. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

