Nilsine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $22,529,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock opened at $706.86 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $676.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

