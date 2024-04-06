Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 1,693 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 116.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,250,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.72. 1,541,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.