9,267 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13,850.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,601,000 after buying an additional 2,727,685 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14. The stock has a market cap of $367.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

