Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,263 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,760. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

