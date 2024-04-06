Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

