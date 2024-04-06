Allworth Financial LP Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,330 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David boosted its holdings in Adobe by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 1,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $875,592,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,968,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

