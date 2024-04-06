Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. lifted its holdings in Target by 81.3% during the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Target by 106.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

