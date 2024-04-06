Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,501.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

