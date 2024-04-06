Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.23. The company has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a PE ratio of 327.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

