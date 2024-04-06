Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $10.65 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 3.3% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $266.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.