Nilsine Partners LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

