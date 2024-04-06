CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $2.66 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.38. 1,691,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,415. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

